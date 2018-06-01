MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young Lynx fan who posed below the iconic Maya Moore billboard in downtown Minneapolis got to meet her hero Thursday night.

The Lynx superstar invited 4-year-old Liliana to Target Center, where the two got to meet each other and do a little workout.

Two weeks ago, Liliana posed before the large billboard of Moore on her first trip to see a WNBA game. The photo went viral.

The Lynx plan to hand out posters of the iconic billboard at Friday night’s game against the Phoenix Mercury.