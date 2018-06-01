MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Governors race will be all the talk this weekend. The Republican and Democratic state conventions are set to begin Friday.

This weekend, Republicans from across the state of Minnesota will head up north to Duluth, and Democrats down south to Rochester.

Several key positions are up for endorsement, including the coveted seat of Minnesota’s governor.

Republicans candidates for the seat include former state Rep. Jeff Johnson, Woodbury mayor Mary Guiliani Stephens, Phillip Parish and former governor Tim Pawlenty.

You won’t see Pawlenty at the convention though because he is forgoing the convention and the party’s endorsement. Instead, he will go directly to the Republican primary election this summer, along his running mate, Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach.

Over on the DFL side, the three candidates include State Auditor Rebecca Otto, Minnesota Rep. Erin Murphy,and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walz and his running mate, Peggy Flanagan, have already gained the endorsements of some heavy hitters in Minnesota politics, like former Vice President Walter Mondale, Paul Wellstone’s son David, former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and current Mayor Jacob Frey.

First up Friday, party delegates will decide who they want for the U.S. Senate seats, Secretary of State and Attorney General. On Saturday, the Governor’s seat will be up for endorsement.

In order for a candidate to take home the party endorsement, they must earn 60 percent of the delegate’s votes. It is possible for conventions to end in a deadlock, meaning it will all come down to the August primary.

Gov. Dayton has not revealed who he will endorse, but he is slated to give a speech at the convention in Rochester on Saturday morning. It’s expected that he is waiting for that moment to announce his pick.