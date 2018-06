MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we celebrate the start of meteorological summer, the Pet of the Week is Tommy the rat terrier.

The 2-year-old mix is a sweet and active pup, who is also very affectionate and easily motivated by a tasty treat. He can be a little shy when first meeting new people, but he’s quick to warm up and show off his winning personality.

He is up for adoption at the Animal Humane Society.