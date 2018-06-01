MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are teen parents, in foster care or on probation. But on Friday, they became graduates of the class of 2018.

More than 100 teenagers, who have dealt with everything from homelessness to court supervision, walked across a stage at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center to receive their diplomas.

The Recognition of Success ceremony is designed to celebrate their strength, resilience and perseverance.

In the video above, WCCO’s Reg Chapman speaks with graduates Jake Crabtree and China Osby, and Pam Russ of Hennepin County’s Corrections and Rehabilitation office.