MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials are cautioning Ruby’s Pantry customers to beware of salmonella from one of the company’s chicken products.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that one Minnesota resident and three Wisconsin residents got sick after receiving frozen breaded chicken from Ruby’s Pantry pop-up locations.

The products came with no cooking instructions, officials say. The meat could be raw, although it appears to be cooked.

Customers are advised to toss out any remaining frozen chicken products or cook them until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Those experiencing salmonella symptoms – diarrhea, chills, fever, and stomach pain – are advised to call a doctor and state medial officials.

Ruby’s Pantry has locations throughout central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Health officials say the company has agree not to distribute unlabeled chicken products.