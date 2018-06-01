Comments
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man was injured when the semitrailer he was driving was struck by a freight train at a crossing in southeastern North Dakota.
The Highway Patrol says the crash happened at a crossing near Mapleton about 5 p.m. Thursday. The collision sent the semi into the ditch.
The 42-year-old driver from Moorhead, Minnesota, was taken to a Fargo hospital with injuries the patrol says are not life-threatening. He was not cited.
There were no injuries to train crew members.
