MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man was injured when the semitrailer he was driving was struck by a freight train at a crossing in southeastern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened at a crossing near Mapleton about 5 p.m. Thursday. The collision sent the semi into the ditch.

The 42-year-old driver from Moorhead, Minnesota, was taken to a Fargo hospital with injuries the patrol says are not life-threatening. He was not cited.

There were no injuries to train crew members.

