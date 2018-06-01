Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating an explosion Friday morning at an industrial glass manufacturer in the south metro.
Officials with CenterPoint Energy say no one was hurt when the blast occurred around 9 a.m. at Anchor Glass Container on the 4000 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard in Shakopee.
Natural gas is believed to have played a role in the explosion.
The cause is under investigation.
Explosion at Anchor Glass in Shakopee this morning. Thankfully no one was hurt. It's being called a "natural gas incident." pic.twitter.com/QZYCUc5Vln
— John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) June 1, 2018