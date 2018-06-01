Filed Under:Explosion, Gas Leak, Shakopee
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating an explosion Friday morning at an industrial glass manufacturer in the south metro.

Officials with CenterPoint Energy say no one was hurt when the blast occurred around 9 a.m. at Anchor Glass Container on the 4000 block of Valley Industrial Boulevard in Shakopee.

Natural gas is believed to have played a role in the explosion.

The cause is under investigation.

