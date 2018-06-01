MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing four people in St. Anthony earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Raphael Simmons with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.

The stabbing spree happened Wednesday morning at a home on the 2600 block of 29th Avenue Northeast in St. Anthony. Three of the victims were treated and released from Hennepin County Medical Center. One victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Police arrested Simmons at the scene, using a Taser and pepper spray. They said he was not compliant, often cursing at officers, telling them they’d have to shoot him and kill him.

Simmons is slated to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.