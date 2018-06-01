Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Public Schools, Washburn High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools say that classes at Washburn High School have been canceled Friday after a possible threat to the school.

The school district said that “due to when the information was received, there has not been enough time to determine the credibility of the threat using normal investigative protocols.”

They said that the were “taking the unusual step of cancelling classes” Friday, in order to take seriously the safety of students and staff.

“We apologize for the late notice of this closure, and we appreciate your partnership in keeping Washburn safe,” the school district announced.

