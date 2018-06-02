MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — So, funny story about how Michael Boxall found out he had been chosen as Minnesota United FC’s new team captain.

“I found out from my, my barber told me,” Boxall said.

Yes, his barber.

“I think he just found out on Twitter, and then just dropped it into the conversation,” he said.

Safe to say, it was probably the best haircut he has ever had.

“Best conversation I’ve ever had during a haircut, yeah [laughs]!” Boxall said.

Francisco Calvo is taking a leave of absence from the team to play for Costa Rica in the World Cup this summer in Russia.

Boxall makes sense as United’s interim leader. The 29-year-old defender from New Zealand commands the respect of his teammates with his consistent play and steady demeanor.

“It means a lot. Obviously you work day in and day out to get not only your teammates’ respect, but the coaches, and when you get handed that opportunity, it’s a unique challenge, but one that means a lot to me,” he said.

And it is a challenge he has put a lot of thought in to.

“I think you really need someone who openly demonstrates like the ethos of the team, so someone you want to be reliable and really just lead,” Boxall said. “Obviously [head coach Adrian Heath] sees a few leadership qualities in me that may have been natural that you need to just push out a little bit more. And then with the help of so many leaders on the team behind me, [goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth) and then all around all over the field, so it’s not a responsibility that I have to shoulder individually, There’s lots of leaders in this group.”

But now he is the one wearing the armband, and the responsibility that comes with it.