MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fight over a car Thursday in central Minnesota ended with a man being shot in the leg. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before noon in the alley behind the 100 block of 25th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

The victim, a 54-year-old Waite Park man, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened following a dispute between the victim and three other men about the return of a car.

The dispute led to a fight and one of the men pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim.

Police are searching for the shooter and the other men involved in the dispute.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.