MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man was hurt Thursday in a head-on crash on a foggy northern Minnesota road.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on County Road 2 near the intersection of Thesing Road, just south of Brainerd.

The crash involved three vehicles: the two that collided head-on and a third that hit the wreckage. One of the cars started on fire.

Officers noted that the area of the crash was in dense fog.

One of the drivers, Rebecca Schlegel of Brainerd, was killed. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver in the head-on collision, 68-year-old Bruce Kerkhoff of Brainerd, was hospitalized. His condition was not listed.

The third driver involved, a 70-year-old from Brainerd, was not hurt.