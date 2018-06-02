Filed Under:DFL Endorsement, Lori Swanson, Matt Pelikan
Attorney General Lori Swanson (credit: CBS)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has lost the Democratic party’s endorsement for a fourth term to challenger Matt Pelikan.

Saturday’s endorsement of Pelikan was a shocking upset over the incumbent Swanson. Swanson narrowly led Pelikan on the first round of delegate voting but abruptly pulled out rather than proceed to a second ballot.

Pelikan is a Northfield attorney and party activist who criticized Swanson as too cautious and unwilling to take on powerful organizations like the National Rifle Association. He says his endorsement is a sign that Democratic delegates are hungry for change.

Swanson was long rumored to be preparing a run for governor before announcing she would instead seek a fourth term as attorney general. She may still run in a primary against Pelikan.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch