ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has lost the Democratic party’s endorsement for a fourth term to challenger Matt Pelikan.

Saturday’s endorsement of Pelikan was a shocking upset over the incumbent Swanson. Swanson narrowly led Pelikan on the first round of delegate voting but abruptly pulled out rather than proceed to a second ballot.

Pelikan is a Northfield attorney and party activist who criticized Swanson as too cautious and unwilling to take on powerful organizations like the National Rifle Association. He says his endorsement is a sign that Democratic delegates are hungry for change.

Swanson was long rumored to be preparing a run for governor before announcing she would instead seek a fourth term as attorney general. She may still run in a primary against Pelikan.

