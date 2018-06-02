Filed Under:GOP, Jeff Johnson, Michele Bachmann
(credit: T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann has endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson in the race for governor.

The former congresswoman and presidential candidate announced she was supporting him Saturday as he fought for the GOP nomination at the party convention in Duluth.

(credit: CBS)

“I am confident he will win that endorsement,” Bachmann said.

She also believes he can win in November against a Democratic opponent, citing his focus on creating jobs and making Minnesota “a great place to live.”

“Jeff will make us all proud and he will do a fantastic job,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to vote for Jeff Johnson for governor in November.”

