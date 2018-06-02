Filed Under:DFL, GOP, Governors Race

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are settling in for a long day as they gather to endorse candidates in a wide-open race for governor.

Democratic activists gathered for a second day of its endorsing convention in Rochester Saturday while Republicans were meeting in Duluth. Both parties endorsed candidates for the state’s two U.S. Senate races Friday.

The main event was the fight for party endorsements in the governor’s race. Both parties expected hours of voting and wrangling starting Saturday afternoon.

But there’s no guarantee either endorsement will set the November election. Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty isn’t competing for the GOP endorsement and promises to run in an August primary. And U.S. Rep. Tim Walz hasn’t ruled out a Democratic primary run if he doesn’t win the endorsement Saturday.

