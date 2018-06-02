Filed Under:Miguel Cooley, Moorhead, Police Chase
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are seeking a 19-year-old man who led officers on an overnight car chase and got away.

The Moorhead Police Department says that Miguel Jay Cooley Jr. was driving a truck without the lights on early Saturday morning when officers tried to stop him.

When he didn’t pull over, a chase ensued that led police to a residential area, where Cooley nearly hit a pedestrian.

Officers say the truck Cooley drove was found near the Bennett Trailer Park, but Cooley escaped.

Police used a K9 to search for Cooley but didn’t find him in the trailer park.

They describe Cooley as standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.

