MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A police chase in northern Minnesota ended Friday night with stop sticks and the arrest of a 23-year-old Illinois man.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began around 7:45 p.m. following a reported hit-and-run on Highway 2.

Law enforcement found the suspect vehicle, a 2010 Honda Civic, traveling north on Highway 59 and attempted to stop it.

When the driver refused, the chase ensued.

The suspect took officers north on Highway 59 for about 20 miles, through the towns of Brooks and Plummer in Red Lake County.

Stop sticks were used to bring the chase to an end.

The driver, Amon Saeed-Vafa, of Skokie, Illinois, was arrested without incident.

No one was injured in the chase.