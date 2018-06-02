Filed Under:Polcie Chase, Polk County, Red Lake County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A police chase in northern Minnesota ended Friday night with stop sticks and the arrest of a 23-year-old Illinois man.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began around 7:45 p.m. following a reported hit-and-run on Highway 2.

Law enforcement found the suspect vehicle, a 2010 Honda Civic, traveling north on Highway 59 and attempted to stop it.

When the driver refused, the chase ensued.

The suspect took officers north on Highway 59 for about 20 miles, through the towns of Brooks and Plummer in Red Lake County.

Stop sticks were used to bring the chase to an end.

The driver, Amon Saeed-Vafa, of Skokie, Illinois, was arrested without incident.

No one was injured in the chase.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch