MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the officer, of the Kasson Police Department, was found shortly after 6 a.m. in a grassy area of rural Mantorville, which is about 20 miles west of Rochester.

A helicopter brought the officer, who was not identified, to St. Mary’s Hospital. His condition is not known.

The incident is under investigation.