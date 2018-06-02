Filed Under:Dodge County, Kasson
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the officer, of the Kasson Police Department, was found shortly after 6 a.m. in a grassy area of rural Mantorville, which is about 20 miles west of Rochester.

A helicopter brought the officer, who was not identified, to St. Mary’s Hospital. His condition is not known.

The incident is under investigation.

