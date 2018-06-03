MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is trying to help stop gun violence.

Yesterday he joined protesters to march in the streets of Houston, Texas for a peace walk. Two young children were shot in a neighborhood there. Peterson’s brother Chris was shot and killed in Texas 11 years ago.

“There are so many families that’ll be out here today and feel the pain that I feel and my bother and mother,” Peterson said. “Obviously, you always have that void that you have to cope with.”

Adrian Peterson is a free agent. He was released by Arizona earlier this month.