Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is trying to help stop gun violence.
Yesterday he joined protesters to march in the streets of Houston, Texas for a peace walk. Two young children were shot in a neighborhood there. Peterson’s brother Chris was shot and killed in Texas 11 years ago.
“There are so many families that’ll be out here today and feel the pain that I feel and my bother and mother,” Peterson said. “Obviously, you always have that void that you have to cope with.”
Adrian Peterson is a free agent. He was released by Arizona earlier this month.
Guess he has to get his exercise some way.
It’s called gang violence. Start putting the blame on the actual problem and you may finally get somewhere. Also, maybe start being parents instead of just breeders.