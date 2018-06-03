MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson easily won the endorsement at the GOP Convention in Duluth Saturday night, but now he faces a tougher challenge: a showdown at the August 14 primary with former governor Tim Palwenty.

Johnson easily won the February caucuses and the endorsement at his party’s convention, but it doesn’t seem like he is getting a lot of respect. While Johnson was cruising to victory in Duluth, DFL candidates Representative Erin Murphy and Congressman Tim Walz talked about facing Pawlenty in November.

Pawlenty bypassed the convention and will head directly to the August 14 primary. Pawlenty has a lot more money on hand — about $1 million to Johnson’s $210,000 — but Johnson remains confident. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“Believe me, I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I could beat him,” Johnson told Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning. “I think there are a lot of people here in Minnesota, including me, who think our system is very broken and that lobbyists and wealthy donors have too much influence.”

Johnson did pick up a big endorsement this weekend. Former Republican Congressman Michele Bachmann announced she is supporting him. Pawlenty has his own conservative supporters. His pick for lieutenant governor, Michelle Fischbach, is married to Scott Fischbach, who is the Executive Director of MCCL, which is Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and MIKe Augustyniak every Sunday at 6am and 10:30 am.