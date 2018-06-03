MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound Sunday in the west metro.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Peninsula Road in Medicine Lake.

Bounty hunters called 911. Foul play is not suspected.

They told police they were speaking with their target when they heard a loud bang inside the home.

When first-responders arrived, they found a man’s body inside. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man’s name and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.