Filed Under:Medicine Lake
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a man died of a gunshot wound Sunday in the west metro.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Peninsula Road in Medicine Lake.

Bounty hunters called 911. Foul play is not suspected.

They told police they were speaking with their target when they heard a loud bang inside the home.

When first-responders arrived, they found a man’s body inside. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man’s name and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch