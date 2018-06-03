Filed Under:Brown County, Missing Man, Missing Person, Sleepy Eye
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are searching for missing 73-year-old man.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Vincent Hugo Mathiowetz, of Sleepy Eye, was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Investigators found Mathiowetz’s car at a boat landing on Highway 4 near the Cottonwood River, just south of Sleepy Eye.

Drones and K9 units were deployed in an effort to find Mathiowetz.

The search will continue Monday. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on Mathiowetz’s whereabouts should call 507-233-6700.

