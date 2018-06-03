Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Erin Maye Quade, Erin Murphy, Local TV, Politics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After winning the DFL endorsement for governor, Rep. Erin Murphy is announcing her pick for her No. 2.

On Sunday afternoon at the DFL convention in Rochester, Murphy announced first-term State Rep. Erin Maye Quade as her running mate in her campaign for governor.

Quade first rose to prominence in speaking out on sexual harassment at the State Capitol — a #MeToo movement that ultimately led to the resignation of two prominent state legislators. Quade also led a 24-hour sit-in on the floor of the State Capitol in April, calling for a vote on several gun control bills before the session’s end.

Quade is the first openly LGBT candidate for statewide office on a ticket endorsed by a major party.

