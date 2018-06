MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a possible stabbing in the southeast Metro Sunday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies got a 911 call about it around 6:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue in Newport.

A man and woman were taken to a hospital after deputies arrived. The man later died and police haven’t said how the woman is doing.

Investigators are still trying to find out what happened.