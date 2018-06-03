MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a rescue dog that was stolen last week from his foster home in the north metro.

Ruff Start Rescue says Shermie, a 3-month old boxer, was taken Thursday from his Robbinsdale foster home, near the intersection of Halifax and 39 ½ avenues.

A spokesperson for the rescue group says that Shermie is on medication for a respiratory infection and needs medication immediately.

Shermie is described as black with white patches on his chest and paws. He weighs about 20 pounds.

Anyone with information on the puppy’s whereabouts is asked to call 612-900-7099.