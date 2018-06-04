Filed Under:ATV Crash, Boy River, Cass County, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 9-year-old boy died over the weekend after the ATV he was driving flipped on top of him.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Sunday evening at a home in rural Boy River, which is about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

The 9-year-old victim was driving a Yamaha 700 with a 15-year-old boy as his passenger. The ATV struck a water hole and flipped over.

Emergency crews removed the vehicle off the boy and attempted life-saving procedures, but they were not successful.

The teenage passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name of the 9-year-old victim was not released. An autopsy is slated to be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch