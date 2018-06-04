Filed Under:Business Practices, Expense Reports, Study
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Filling out expense reports is pretty standard procedure for many business men and women.

But now, a new study shows men are more like to cheat on those expense reports than women.

Chrome River, an expense management solutions firm, says men are twice as likely to commit expense fraud, and they were also four times more likely to add more than $1,000 to each report.

It adds up, too. Based on survey data, Chrome River says business travel expense report fraud costs companies an estimated $1.9 billion a year.

