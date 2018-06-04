MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Boxwell homered and doubled and drove in four runs, Jackson Rose pitched four innings of strong relief, and Minnesota won its first regional in 19 NCAA Tournament appearances under coach John Anderson with a 13-8 win over UCLA on Sunday night.

Boxwell’s two-run homer gave the Gophers a 7-5 lead in the third inning, and he drove in two more runs with a double in a six-run fourth that broke open the game.

Toby Hanson also had a three-run homer for Big Ten champion and No. 14 national seed Minnesota (44-13).

Rose (5-1) relieved struggling starter Jake Stevenson, who gave up five runs in two innings. Rose limited the Bruins to one run and five hits over four innings.

Garrett Mitchell went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bruins (38-21). Nick Scheidler (1-1), the second of six UCLA pitchers, took the loss.

