MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a long battle for the DFL endorsement in Rochester this weekend, another contender is dropping out of the race for governor.

At the convention Saturday, State Auditor Rebecca Otto withdrew her bid for the endrosement when it became clear she couldn’t win. She told reporters and delegates she would take the weekend to consider whether to continue her campaign into the August primary, when voters would officially choose the nominee.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Otto announced her decision — she would be withdrawing her bid for the governor’s office.

“In this 24-7 news cycle and the fast paced nature of the convention due to the electronic voting, fake news has abounded,” she said on Facebook.

Otto went on to thank her supporters, voters and volunteers who work on her campaign, but didn’t go so far as to endorse another candidate in the race.

Otto’s departure sets up a showdown in August between Congressman Tim Walz and State Rep. Erin Murphy. Walz, whose campaign already raised well over $1 million, was the favorite to win the DFL endorsement at the convention last weekend, but Murphy pulled out a come-from-behind win in the end. Walz said he wouldn’t drop out of the race, favoring his odds with DFL voters in the August primary.

