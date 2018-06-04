Summer’s ‘It” spot for brunch is open in Minneapolis. The Marquette Hotel has brought back one of the Twin Cities most iconic venues as their newest signature restaurant, Jolliet House.

Walleye Benedict:

Ingredients:

2 Walleye Cakes

2 Shell Eggs

1 oz Hollandaise

1 Jalapeno, halved, deseeded, fanned

1 tsp Paprika

¼ cup Flour

1 cup Oil

1 tbsp Buttermilk

Method of Production:

Heat butter in a sauté pan

Form Walleye into cakes and sear both sides till hot

Poach eggs in simmering water to desired doneness

Soak jalapeno in buttermilk, dredge in flour, use oil to fry

Ass one egg on each walleye cake

Ladle Hollandaise over each egg

Finish with paprika