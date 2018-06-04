(credit: Thinkstock)

Summer’s ‘It” spot for brunch is open in Minneapolis. The Marquette Hotel has brought back one of the Twin Cities most iconic venues as their newest signature restaurant, Jolliet House.

Walleye Benedict:

Ingredients:
2 Walleye Cakes
2 Shell Eggs
1 oz Hollandaise
1 Jalapeno, halved, deseeded, fanned
1 tsp Paprika
¼ cup Flour
1 cup Oil
1 tbsp Buttermilk

Method of Production:
Heat butter in a sauté pan
Form Walleye into cakes and sear both sides till hot
Poach eggs in simmering water to desired doneness
Soak jalapeno in buttermilk, dredge in flour, use oil to fry
Ass one egg on each walleye cake
Ladle Hollandaise over each egg
Finish with paprika

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch