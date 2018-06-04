Comments
Ingredients:
Method of Production:
(credit: Thinkstock)
Summer’s ‘It” spot for brunch is open in Minneapolis. The Marquette Hotel has brought back one of the Twin Cities most iconic venues as their newest signature restaurant, Jolliet House.
Walleye Benedict:
Ingredients:
2 Walleye Cakes
2 Shell Eggs
1 oz Hollandaise
1 Jalapeno, halved, deseeded, fanned
1 tsp Paprika
¼ cup Flour
1 cup Oil
1 tbsp Buttermilk
Method of Production:
Heat butter in a sauté pan
Form Walleye into cakes and sear both sides till hot
Poach eggs in simmering water to desired doneness
Soak jalapeno in buttermilk, dredge in flour, use oil to fry
Ass one egg on each walleye cake
Ladle Hollandaise over each egg
Finish with paprika