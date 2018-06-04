MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — June marks the official start of summer, which is cause for celebration in itself.

But it’s also a great time to save money in retail.

Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy.com fills us in on all the items you should purchase in June.

Lingerie

VS has one of their 2 big semi-annual sales in June and the discounts are BIG.

The deals are always the best in the last days of the sale when discounts can get to be as much as 70 percent and you can add in stackable coupons and/or free shipping deals.

Just keep in mind that selection then can be more limited.

Other retailers try to jump in and compete with the sale, so look for discounts at other stores such as Macy’s, Kohl’s, etc. – also as much as 70 percent off.

Gardening Supplies

Prime spring planting season is over, so there are lots of deals to be had on gardening supplies. Remaining plants are at a discount and so are garden tools, planters, mulch and more.

Outdoor Goods

For many seasonal items it’s unusual to see big deals during the season, but June traditionally brings good deals on fishing gear, camping items and other outdoor goods.

Look for tents, camp cookware, fishing rods and reels, outdoor clothing and more.

Beach Vacations

Summer is the “off season” for tropical travel so the discounts are big!

If you’re OK with hot and steamy weather you can score great deals on tropical vacation packages, especially if you book last minute.

For example, We spotted all-inclusive stays in Puerto Plata starting as low as $99 a night on Groupon.