MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials said Monday the St. Joseph police chief has resigned after an internal investigation showed concerns of workplace harassment.

Mayor Rick Schultz said Chief Joel Klein had been on paid administrative leave since April 19, pending the outcome of an internal investigation on complaints against Klein. The results of that report were delivered to Chief Klein on May 23.

One week later, Klein resigned as chief, effective immediately.

Monday night, the St. Joseph City Council accepted Klein’s resignation. City officials had no comment on the investigation, but said they will address areas of concern that include workplace harassment training, whistleblower and retaliation policies and a police audit system to ensure procedures are being followed.

City officials say the search for a new chief will begin as quickly as possible.