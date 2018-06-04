MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second year in a row, free nutritious meals for kids are just a click away.

Summer Eats Minnesota is the first program of its kind in the nation.

The program allows kids under 18 to access an app that provides 700 sites across that state that offer free meals during the summer.

“When school is out, many kids don’t have access to food because schools are closed, but by being a part of this program and having this program available, now we can close that gap and feed these kids in the summer time,” said Trent Tucker, a former NBA and Gopher standout who’s the spokesperson for Hunger Impact Partners.

Parent Christina Yang just learned about the program Monday.

“I will definitely take my kids just so they can enjoy different food around the city,” she said.

She downloaded the app and that’s all she had to do.

“She just has to be there when they are serving meals, so when she looks on this app, it directs her, it tells her directly what time and where they are serving meals,” said Ellen Lucas, of Hunger Impact Partners.

The meals are served at over 700 sites in community centers, libraries, schools and parks across the state.

“It may not be you who needs the meal or somebody in your family, it could be somebody in your neighborhood, it could be somebody in your social circle, it could be a friend of a friend,” Lucas said.

Summer Eats Minnesota is all about spreading the word and getting more kids eating nutritious, free meals.

The program is sponsored by the USDA and locally managed by the Minnesota Department of Education.

You can find the Summer Eats Minnesota app in the Apple or Google Play stores.