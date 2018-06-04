MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Todd County man was sentenced to one year in jail Monday in the February 2017 shooting death of his fiancée.

Tyler Slagerman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the incident. His fiancée, 35-year-old Lacey Kuschel, was shot in the back and killed at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2017, as she held her 5-month-old daughter.

Slagerman told Todd County sheriff’s deputies he had been out drinking with friends that night and that he had grabbed the rifle because he thought he heard dogs barking. But, he says, the rifle accidentally fired, killing Lacey and narrowly missing Aspen.

Slagerman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and had a charge of child endangerment dropped. He will get credit for three days served, and a four year prison sentence will be stayed while he serves 10 years probation.