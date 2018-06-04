Filed Under:Lacey Kuschel, Shooting, Todd County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Slagerman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Todd County man was sentenced to one year in jail Monday in the February 2017 shooting death of his fiancée.

Tyler Slagerman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the incident. His fiancée, 35-year-old Lacey Kuschel, was shot in the back and killed at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2017, as she held her 5-month-old daughter.

tyler slagerman Todd County Man Gets 1 Year In Fiancee’s Shooting Death

(credit: Todd County Sheriff’s Office)

Slagerman told Todd County sheriff’s deputies he had been out drinking with friends that night and that he had grabbed the rifle because he thought he heard dogs barking. But, he says, the rifle accidentally fired, killing Lacey and narrowly missing Aspen.

Slagerman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and had a charge of child endangerment dropped. He will get credit for three days served, and a four year prison sentence will be stayed while he serves 10 years probation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch