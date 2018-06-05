Who better to host Broadway’s Biggest Night than a pair of uber-talented Tony Award®-nominated performers?

Tony Award nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host The 72nd Annual Tony Awards®, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

This will mark both Bareilles’ and Groban’s first time hosting the show. They each starred in Broadway shows last year—Bareilles in the hit show Waitress and Groban in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

“The theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” said Sara Bareilles. “I feel incredibly lucky to get to spend an evening celebrating and applauding this outstanding collective of artists, friends, collaborators, and creatives. It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to this wonderful community… in high heels, with jokes.”

“I am humbled and ecstatic to be co-hosting the Tony Awards this year with such a brilliant artist and wonderful friend, Sara Bareilles. The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theater gave me my life path as a young kid, and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career,” said Josh Groban. “So to be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theater with a person I just laugh way too much with, is beyond words. But I will have words on Tony night! The best words! I look forward to flailing about in front of my peers. It will be with all the love and respect in the world for the room we’re lucky enough to be in.”

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her successful hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world, from her debut album, Little Voice.

Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six GRAMMY® nominations and make her Broadway debut writing music and lyrics for Waitress, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Score, and later made her acting debut playing the lead role in the show.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs of electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

In 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical.

“Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban electrified and inspired audiences last year when they brought their incredible talents to Broadway,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “These two have great chemistry together and we can’t wait to see what they have in store as hosts for this year’s Tony Awards.”

“Sara and Josh have been taking the music industry by storm for years. Then just last year, they both made their Broadway debuts, bringing audiences to their feet, night after night. And now, we can’t wait to see what they will do, together, on Sunday, June 10, when they take the stage at Radio City Music Hall to host the Tony Awards!” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.

“Love that these two good friends, musicians, actors, singers, songwriters, Tony nominees, and just darn nice humans agreed to host the Tonys!” said Executive Producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

Watch The 72nd Annual Tony Awards®, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.