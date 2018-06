MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ever order too much stuff online and then hide the packages from your significant other?

An Amazon delivery person is getting praise for lending a helping hand to a Texas wife.

Vanessa O’Shea bought a doormat that reads “please hide packages from husband.” So that’s exactly what the delivery man did.

The couple’s security camera caught the attempt. They say they had a good laugh over the effort and hope to get in touch with the man.