MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you have a dog, you’re probably guilty of doing this: Talking to your pooch using that baby voice.

Now, British researchers says dogs like it when you talk to them in that voice.

Thirty-seven pooches were tested to see if they liked baby talk. Turns out, you can say pretty much anything in that tone and they’ll perk up and listen.

The study was published in Animal Cognition in March of 2018.

Check out the study in full here.