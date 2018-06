MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in the south metro Monday night.

It happened in Eagan around 10:15 p.m. The State Patrol crash report does not include many details yet, but does say the incident happened on the ramp from from Westbound Highway 13 to Southbound Highway 77.

The report also says troopers are investigating a deadly crash, but does not say anything more.