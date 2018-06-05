Filed Under:Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just hours before the Tuesday deadline, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison filed to run for attorney general, leaving his seat in Congress up for grabs.

The Democratic congressman is entering the race days after Attorney General Lori Swanson was rebuffed by party delegates as she sought a fourth term.

Ellison looks to run in the August primary against Matt Pelikan, who won the DFL endorsement at the party convention, former Attorney General Mike Hatch and state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, both of whom filed to run Tuesday morning.

However, Hatch said Tuesday that he’ll withdraw from the race if “the right candidate” jumps in.

Ellison’s running for attorney general leaves questions about who will replace him in representing Minnesota’s reliably Democratic 5th District.

Indeed, just minutes after Ellison turned in the paperwork, state Sen. Patricia Torres and state Rep. Margaret Anderson filed for Ellison’s seat.

In 2007, Ellison became the first Muslim elected to Congress. In 2016, he ran to be the chair of Democratic National Committee, but narrowly lost to Tom Perez.

