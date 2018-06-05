Filed Under:Camp Lacupolis, Fatal Boating Accident, Ira D. Washington, Lake Pepin, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 86-year-old Illinois man died Monday after a boat he was in capsized on Lake Pepin on Monday, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded Monday to a report of a boat that had capsized on the lake near Camp Lacupolis. Three men from Illinois were on the boat at the time of the accident. Three people fishing nearby saw the capsized boat, and found all three men in the water.

One of the three men, the 86-year-old, was unconscious. Authorities say the boaters well helped onto the fishing boat, and they started CPR on the unconscious man. The fishing boat took the three to Parkside Marina, where emergency personnel met them.

The 86-year-old man, identified as Ira D. Washington, was later pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. He was not wearing a life jacket. Authorities say high winds and rough water caused the boat to capsize.

