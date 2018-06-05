EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — He is the highest-paid athlete per year in the history of Minnesota sports, and his goal is to prove he’s worth it.

Tuesday night on WCCO 4 News at 10, Mike Max sits down with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was the high-priced hired gun brought in as the missing piece this off-season, coming in and signing a fully-guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract.

He is also just a few years married, the father of an 8-month-old son and his wife was an elementary school teacher.

“My wife, elementary education was her major. She taught for a year and that was her passion. She naturally is a nurturer and very caring, and she’s organized,” Cousins said. “When the Lord looked down and picked a partner for me, he picked the right one. I feel so fortunate to be married to Julie. Right now she’s getting our house together that we just purchased and is getting that all lined up.”

He will also talk about what it will take to win over the locker room as a leader. All that and more on WCCO 4 News at 10.