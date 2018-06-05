MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult male has been arrested in connection with a Robbinsdale burglary that included the theft of a family foster dog.

Robbinsdale police say the burglary happened at about 6:30 a.m. on May 31 on the 3900 block of Halifax Ave. N. A homeowner told police several items were missing from their residence, including a dog and vehicle.

A short time after the burglary was reported, the vehicle was recovered and unoccupied.

Robbinsdale police executed two search warrants in connection with the case on Tuesday on the 3700 block of Hubbard Ave. N. in Robbinsdale, and on the 4500 block of Colorado Ave. N. in Crystal. Authorities say property missing from the residence in the burglary was found at both locations.

Authorities say Shermie, the stolen dog, was also recovered and reunited with his family on Monday. The dog is back in the care of Ruff Start Rescue.

Authorities say an adult male was arrested on probable cause first-degree burglary. The incident remains under investigation.