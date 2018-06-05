MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Senator Tina Smith gave her first floor speech in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Smith to the Senate last winter after Al Franken resigned. In her speech, Sen. Smith talked about the contributions women can make when they have the freedom to do so.

“Do not underestimate me. I believe that as a woman, and as a progressive, and as a Minnesotan, I have a lot to contribute to this body, and I am so ready to do that work,” she said. “I intend to stand up to this administration when it attacks the values that I believe in, but I am also ready to listen, and to learn, and so ready to work with anyone who wants to expand freedom and opportunity for women and men across this country.”

There will be a special election in November to fill out the final two years of Al Franken’s Senate term.

Last week, Minnesota’s DFL Party endorsed Smith to serve those two years and run for re-election. Minnesota’s Republican party endorsed State Senator Karin Housely to run against Smith in that special election.