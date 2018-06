MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is looking at making some changes to tuition prices.

Regents want to freeze tuition at the University of Minnesota Campuses in Crookston, Duluth, and Rochester.

On the flip side, they would raise tuition at the Twin Cities and Morris campuses.

A vote on the plan is expected Friday.

A legislative mandate means tuition at all seven Minnesota State Universities and 30 community colleges will remain the same.