MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of women across the globe are picking up their putters for Women’s Golf Day.

The one-day event celebrates females of all ages mastering a sport they can play for a lifetime.

Before Tuesday, Janelle Patton had never stepped foot on a golf green.

“The fact that it is so challenging really was a barrier, because I was afraid to try something so hard,” Patton said.

With little experience, Patton is exactly the type of player that Women’s Golf Day was created for.

This is not a competition, it doesn’t matter if the ball makes it in the hole. The international effort is meant to get women out on the green and try a sport that’s seen by some as expensive and elitist.

“It’s known as a men’s type sport, so we are trying to educate women that it is a sport for everyone to play,” said Theodore Wirth Golf Course Manager Roxann Maxey.

Changing that mindset and growing the sport to a new generation will be a challenge.

Nationwide, the number of people golfing in general has been on a slight decline over the past 5 years, according to data published by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

Golf enthusiasts hope events like this one will help things swing in the right direction.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 700 women registered to participate in the event.