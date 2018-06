MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family in Woodbury is safe, but their home will need some work after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to this home in the 1600 block of Lamplighter Drive around 1:30 a.m. It appears the fire started in the garage and worked its way around the back of the house up into the attic.

Fire officials say the damage is significant. Two adults and three children made it out safely.

The cause is under investigation.