By Linda Cameron

Yep, Father’s Day is approaching. The date is June 17 and the weekend is long. Maybe Dad doesn’t notice because he wants to pull in a few more Zs. But don’t forget to awaken him so the family can spend Father’s Day together. So much will be going on in Minnesota. Dads will be able to enjoy many freebies and Father’s Day discounts. Why not pick up the tab for Dad? He always foots the bill.

The Lacs at The Cabooze

917 Cedar Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 338-6425

www.cabooze.com

Date: June 15, 2018, at 9 p.m.

Is your dad into southern rock and country music? Then he’ll enjoy watching The Lacs jam it up at The Cabooze. Blending rap into traditional country and progressive southern rock genres, the duo from Baxley, GA dredges up an ethereal sonic sound that cuts across musical categories. But founders Clay Sharpe and Brian King simply brand their music as “dirt rock.” Sound good?

Stone Arch Bridge Festival



Minneapolis, MN 55414

(952) 473-6422

www.stonearchbridgefestival.com

Dates: June 15, 2018, thru June 17, 2018.

The weekend fest starts with a free kickoff concert. It continues with a lineup of artists’ exhibits, music performances, car shows and more free concerts. Everything takes place on the Minneapolis waterfront near the Stone Arch Bridge. This is an opportunity to stroll along the historic bridge while attending a free Father’s Day event with family.

SandVenture Aquatic Park

1101 Adams St.

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 233-9500

www.shakopeemn.gov/recreation/recreation-facilities/sandventure-aquatic-park

Admission is free to parents on Father’s and Mother’s Day. By June 17, the park should be open for summer activities. The amenities are wonderful for a family summer escape. Father’s Day is a good opportunity to begin celebrating summer fun. Not far from the aquatic park are a free disc golf course at Lion’s Park, a free archery range, and a boat launch. Other family parks and recreational areas are nearby. So if it’s too cold to hit the water on Father’s Day, there are other fun things to do.

SPAM Museum



Austin, MN 55912

(507) 437-5100

www.spam.com/museum

Treat your dad to a free tour of the SPAM museum and a museum shopping trip. Visitors can collect recipes, buy kitchen wares and gifts, and load up on canned and packaged SPAM. The museum shop also has neat accessories, cute toys, and cool apparel. How about buying a shirt or pullover for dad and a SPAM can costume for yourself? The costume is reminiscent of an Andy Warhol pop art collection.

Stillwater Riverboat Cruises



Stillwater, MN 55082

(651) 430-1234

www.stillwaterriverboats.com

Date: June 17, 2018 at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Dads live to dine out with family. Take dad on a Stillwater riverboat cruise and Father’s Day dining special. Enjoy a delicious meal and live Dixieland jazz while cruising along the mighty Mississippi. Chances are, you brought mom on this cruise for Mother’s Day. On Father’s Day, she can enjoy this cruise again with you and dad. Bring your own kids, too.

