MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new place for kids to play outside while they’re in the hospital.

Colorful slides and ladders are part of a new playground at Minnesota Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. It’s all thanks to former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway, his wife Jenny and their “Lead the Way Foundation.”

The space allows young patients to get some fresh air, relax, and feel like a kid while in the middle of treatment.

“This is just a small idea of how we can help, and it’s something simple and basic, but something that can really be groundbreaking for some folks especially when you spend a lot of time in the hospital,” Greenway said. “Which is a place where you’re getting great care, but not a place you want to spend a lot of time.”

Greenway’s partnership with Minnesota Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis dates back six years.