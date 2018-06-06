SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Americana

“2 oz “”Cheeseburger”” Washed Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 packet Hellman’s Mayo

1/2 oz Cream

1/4 oz Lemon

1/4 oz Lime

1 1/2 oz Honey Mustard Syrup

2 dash Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters

2 oz Seltzer”

Inspiration: I love the tradition of the American Cheeseburger. The historical dance from Soda Fountain at the Pharmacy, through Prohibition, into the classic diner, the drive-in, all the way to the modern fast food joint. Alcohol has obviously since left the quintessential burger restaurant, but it should make a come back in this variation on the classic Ramos Gin Fizz. This cocktail seemed to have existed alongside the american diner culture, sometimes mingling together, in the case of the Buena Vista in San Francisco. I’ve incorporated all the flavors of the classic American Cheeseburger into this truly American cocktail.

